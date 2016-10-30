Norfolk State’s Hankerson Lights Up Morgan State in 27-14 Victory

Quarterback Greg Hankerson tossed three touchdowns to lead the Norfolk State University Spartans to a 27-14 win over the Morgan State University Bears on Oct. 29 in Norfolk, Va.



With the loss, Morgan State fell to 2-5 overall and 2-3 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Morgan State never led in the game, as Norfolk State struck first with a five-yard touchdown pass from Hankerson in the first quarter. Morgan State briefly tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter after a 16-yard touchdown pass by Bears freshman quarterback DeAndre Harris, but the Spartans quickly responded with a field goal to retake the lead, 10-7.



Norfolk State (2-6 overall, 1-4 MEAC) scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 63-yard touchdown pass from Hankerson to receiver Chuma Awanna that pushed the Spartans’ lead to 24-7. A field goal in the fourth quarter made it 27-7 until Morgan’s Harris tossed his second touchdown pass in the final seconds of the game to set the final score at 27-14.



Hankerson completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 219 yards and three scores for Norfolk State. Harris was 18 of 34 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Morgan State senior receiver Landen Malbrough caught both touchdown passes from Harris.



Next: Morgan State will host Bethune-Cookman College (2-5 overall, 2-3 MEAC) on Nov. 5 in Baltimore.