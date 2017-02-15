The Northern Virginia Delta Education and Community Service (NVDECS) Foundation announces that the organization is accepting applications for two 2017 Friends and Family of Northern Virginia Deltas Educational Scholarships. A $2000 scholarship will be awarded to a GED graduate or non-traditional adult learner returning to college who is planning to pursue a post-secondary education at either an accredited two-year or a four-year college or university. Also, a $2000 scholarship will be awarded to support a graduate student pursuing an advanced degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) and with an interest in the arts (STEaM). Applicants of the Northern Virginia area are encouraged to submit a completed application by March 18, 11:59 p.m. Applications are available online at http://www.nvdecs.org/scholarships/scholarships.htm. Complete details about the criteria and requirements for these scholarships are available via nvdecs.org. The Scholarships will be awarded on May 6, at the organization’s 5th Annual Scholarship Gala.
Northern Va. Delta Education and Community Service Now Accepting Scholarship Applications
Arlington, Va.
by: AFRO Staff
