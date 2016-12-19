Obama Pardons 78, Shortens Sentence for 153 Others

Most Individual Clemencies in a Single Day by Any President

by: Kevin Freking Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — The White House says President Barack Obama has pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others convicted of federal crimes. It’s the most number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president.

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he has focused primarily on shortening sentences rather than pardons. Pardons amount to forgiveness of a crime that removes restrictions on the right to vote and lessens the conviction stigma.

Neil Eggleston, Obama’s White House counsel, says Obama has now pardoned a total of 148 people during his presidency and has shortened the sentences of 1,176 people, including 395 serving life sentences.

Eggleston says the clemency actions exemplify Obama’s belief that America is a nation of second chances.

