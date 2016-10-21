Obama White House Hosting Final Musical Event with BET

by: Darlene Superville Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh and Manuel Balce Ceneta) /
0
8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says the final White House concert of her husband’s presidency is “going to be a good one.”

The first lady promises gospel, soul and “who knows” at Friday’s BET “Love and Happiness” event on the South Lawn.

President Barack Obama, with first lady Michelle Obama, waves as they walk from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. The Obama's were returning from New York where the president addressed the United Nations General Assembly for his final time as president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Barack Obama, with first lady Michelle Obama, waves as they walk from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The show will feature performances by Usher, Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and Kiki Sheard, along will appearances by actors Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett.

Terrence J, the former host of BET’s “106 & Park,” and actress-comedian Regina Hall are the presenters.

First lady Michelle Obama with, from left, Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli, musical mentors Michelle Williams and Yolanda Adams, speaks to student participants during a Grammy Museum musical workshops hosted by the first lady in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
First lady Michelle Obama with, from left, Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli, musical mentors Michelle Williams and Yolanda Adams, speaks to student participants during a Grammy Museum musical workshops hosted by the first lady in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Mrs. Obama spoke at a student workshop where Michelle Williams and Yolanda Adams answered questions.

BET says it will broadcast the concert on Nov. 15.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS