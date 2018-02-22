Off-Duty Prince George’s County Officer Killed

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and the commanders of a grieving police department are all expressing their condolences over the death of Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin who was killed after he responded to the aid of a neighbor who was embroiled in a domestic dispute not far from his home in Brandywine.

Corporal Ramzziddin was a 15-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department. He served as a detective. Before joining the force he was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department for five years. He was also a member of the DC Air National Guard and served in the United States Marine Corp.

“The murder of Prince George’s County police officer Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin in the line of duty today is an unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I are praying for his family, loved ones, and the department during this difficult time. Corporal Ramzziddin was a military veteran and a distinguished law enforcement officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his neighbors and community. His memory and service will never be forgotten.”

Investigators say Ramzziddin was fatally shot by a man wielding a shotgun in the 15000 block of Chadsey Lane in Brandywine. Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters during a briefing that Ramzziddin was killed around 10:15 a.m. “He stood his ground to defend the life of the individual who asked him for help.”

“With broken hearts we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today,” the Prince George’s Police Department announced in a tweet shortly after noon. “The brave officer was shot while stepping into protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers,” police said in a statement.

Governor Hogan went onto say, “I have extended my full support to County Executive Rushern Baker, Police Chief Hank Stawinski, and all of the dedicated men and women of the Prince George’s County Police Department as they mourn their fallen fellow officer. The state is standing by to offer any assistance needed to Prince George’s County as they investigate this terrible and senseless crime.”

Ramzzidin was a husband and father of four. He also received a valor award.