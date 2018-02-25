Omarosa Calls Trump’s White House a ‘Plantation’

One of reality TV’s most notorious stars is at it again.

Omarosa Manigault, cast member of “Celebrity Big Brother,” has been dishing on her former boss, President Donald Trump and her time in the White House, which she called a “plantation.”

After serving as director of African-American outreach for Trump’s presidential campaign, Manigault was hired as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in Trump’s administration. On Dec.13, 2017, less than a year into her tenure, the White House announced Manigault’s termination (she claims her departure was by choice).

“Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated,” Manigault told cast mates in a clip of “Celebrity Big Brother” about her feelings on leaving the White House. “I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.”

Those sentiments, in part, arose from her feelings of isolation, Manigault says.

“I was literally the only African-American woman in the senior staff,” she says. “Nobody knows what I went through. I haven’t even told people some of the horrors I experienced.”

It seems that may soon change. In another clip of the show, the ultimate reality TV villainessSaab’s she may be ready to write a tell-all book about her time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she says. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f—ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”