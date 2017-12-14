Omarosa: Resigned or Fired?

Rumors are circling again around action from the White House, this time it’s about Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure from the President Donald J. Trump’s administration next year.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Newman resigned to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will take effect Jan. 20, 2018.

But, according to American Urban Radio Network journalist and CNN correspondent April Ryan, there was tension at the White House with Newman, who married Democratic Jacksonville, Fla. pastor John Newman earlier this year.

Ryan reported on CNN that Newman and her assistant were fired on Dec. 12.

“Ever since [former White House Chief of Staff] Reince Priebus, no one has known what Omarosa’s duties were,” Ryan said. When Newman joined Trump’s staff, she was a top communications official in the Office of Public Liaison, but after Gen. John Kelly became Trump’s chief of staff in July, her role became murky. Newman’s official title was director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. “What is known is that Gen. Kelly has been tired of her antics.”

Ryan said Kelly and other staff members in the White House were upset with Newman, referencing that Newman was seen as an agitator, especially to Trump. Ryan said, according to her sources, Newman’s behavior resulted in her being escorted out of the White House by Secret Service.

However, the Secret Service denies that Newman, a former “Apprentice” contestant, was physically removed.

“Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect,” the Secret Service tweeted Dec. 13.

Nevertheless Ryan is sticking to her story. “The Secret Service contends they did not escort Omarosa out of the White House from their tweet. So who did? But the Secret Service says that they did deactivate her badge last night stopping her access into the White House,” Ryan tweeted Dec. 13.