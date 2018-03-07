Omega Omega Service for Frankie Muse Freeman, Former Delta Sigma Theta President, Set

Frankie Muse Freeman, a civil rights attorney and the 14th national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, died earlier this year at the age of 101. Her Omega Omega sevice, the last ritual performed for a deceased member of the sorority, will held in Washington, D.C. March 11.

Freeman made history as an attorney when she won Davis et al. v. The St. Louis Housing Authority in 1954. The case outlawed discrimination in public housing in St. Louis. In 1964 she became the first woman appointed to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, where she served under four U.S. presidents.

Freeman started her own law firm because law firms, Black and White, in St. Louis at the time wanted her to be a secretary instead of a litigator. “The only other Black woman lawyer was Margaret Bush Wilson [former head of the NAACP board of directors], and she and her husband had a practice together. Oh, they all would have let me do the typing, but I wanted to be a trial lawyer. There wasn’t anything not cordial; I made the decision. No, thank you,” she told St. Louis Magazine in 2013.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our 14th National President Frankie Muse Freeman. She was a formidable woman who championed the rights of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc,” the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta tweeted in Jan.

The Omega Omega service will be held on March 11 at 8 a.m. in the International Ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel, 1919 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20009.