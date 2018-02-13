Omorosa Spills Even More White House Secrets on ‘Big Brother’

CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” is turning out to be a great source for secret political intelligence, as reality star, former presidential aide, and ex-Trump booster, Omorosa Manigault, continues to air dirty laundry about the current administration, after her forcible exit from the White House grounds last December.

According to The Washington Post, Manigault warned her fellow Big Brother cast members on the Feb. 11 episode about Vice President Mike Pence.

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” Manigault said.

Manigault’s forewarning about Pence, comes days after her declaration on Big Brother that she would never “in a million years” vote for Trump again, after having worked for the businessman and former reality star several times. Despite her disdain for her former boss, Manigault said that people would begin to have Trump-era nostalgia if Pence became president.

“So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their lives. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

Beyond her reality fame, Manigault is also an ordained minister. Yet, while she proudly admits her Christianity, part of her concern about the vice president is his reliance on Jesus for political advising.

“He’s extreme,” Maingault said. “I’m a Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t saying that.”

Trapped together in a studio and isolated from access to the outside world, the celebrities in the Big Brother house, such as television personality, Ross “The Intern” Matthews, admitted to looking forward to the information Manigault leaks.

“Every time she opens her mouth, I’m like, ‘Is she going to drop a bomb’,” Matthews said.

Presumed as a ploy to remain in the Big Brother house, Manigault did not hesitate to spill more White House tea to her cast mates during their political discussion of issues such as immigration and the Obama-era program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“No we’re not okay,” she said. “I’ve seen the plan. The roundup plan is getting more aggressive.”

Having been saved from eviction up to this point, Manigault remains a strong competitor on “Celebrity Big Brother,” which runs until Feb. 25.

While Manigualt’s remarks may have kept her in favor at the Big Brother house thus far, the White House was dismissive of her recent comments.

During a press briefing last week, White House press secretary Raj Shah said, “Omorosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this was the fourth time we let her go.”