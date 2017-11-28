ONE D.C. and Empower D.C. Host ‘On My Mind/In My Heart’ Performance

Community nonprofit organizations ONE D.C. and Empower D.C. will host “On My Mind/In My Heart: The Voices of Women in Public Housing” on Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Ambassador Baptist Church, located at 1412 Minnesota Ave., SE. The free event is a performance led by the voices and perspectives of six women as public housing residents in the midst of gentrification in the District. The performance will be followed by a discussion, including Congress Heights residents and representatives from ONE DC, highlighting how to resist displacement.