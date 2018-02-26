Is the ‘One-and-Done’ Rule Racist?

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van-Gundy really laid into the NCAA during a presser before a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25, blasting the collegiate athletics association for what he deemed pure hypocrisy.

“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports. They certainly don’t care about the athletes,” Van Gundy said, according to the Detroit News. “They’re going to act now like they’re just appalled by all these things going on in college basketball? Please. It’s ridiculous.”

Van Gundy, 58, has coached in the NBA for more than 20 years. But that didn’t stop him from shifting his criticism towards his own league’s “one-and-done” rule that prevents players coming out of high school from skipping college to go straight to the NBA. He called it flat-out racist.

“I’ve always been in favor of (going straight to the NBA),” Van Gundy said, as quoted by the Detroit News. “I don’t understand why, as an industry, basketball or any other professional sport, we’re able to limit somebody’s ability to make money. I don’t get it.

“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against them coming out made a lot of excuses but a lot of it was racist.”

“The reason I’m going to say that is I’ve never heard anybody go up arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re White kids and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden, you’ve got a Black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision? But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on? If there’s a college that can’t tell a kid that has a chance to make $2.5 million-$3 million a year guaranteed for four years that you should skip college, then the institution is no good.”