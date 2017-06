Help is available for those who have been incarcerated and are in need of services for themselves or their family. The One Stop Reentry Fair event will be at the War Memorial Hall on June 28th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over 50 local service providers attending, returning citizens and those with a criminal record, will have the opportunity to come to one location to receive information and services. Call 410-209-4811, for more information.