Open Door Baptist Church Holds Community Day

Open Door Baptist Church hosts a annual community day Oct. 15. The event will be held at the church, located at 5600 Central Avenue, SE from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will include free health screenings for glucose, blood pressure and dental checks. The event will also inform participants on breast cancer awareness information, HIV awareness and prevention and Obamacare. The community day will also include a Walk-a-Thon, Fitness, Team Races, face painting, moon bounce, and other activities for children. The event is free and open to the public.