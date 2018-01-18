With Few Opponents, Bowser Looks Towards 2018 Election

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) told District of Columbia residents recently that her administration is working hard to make life better in the city and she plans on working on that for some time. Bowser released her transition plan accountability report that tracks her 2014 campaign promises and how she has kept up with them on Jan. 4 at the Kellogg Center at Gallaudet Conference Hotel in Northeast D.C.

“Three years ago, we set out to build a government that meets the needs of residents in all eight wards – a government that just doesn’t work for us, but for the next generation, and the one after that,” the mayor said. “We are making tremendous progress, but we have more work to do. Washington, D.C. has never experienced better days and our best days are yet to come.”

Bowser convened the meeting of her cabinet and other agency heads as the New Year kicked in. She is up for re-election in 2018 and currently has no major opponents.

Bowser has raised $1.4 million since she officially got in the race in September 2017. Presently, a couple of candidates have filed for the office of District mayor with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance but none are considered threats.

Bowser told the 400 people present that the success of her administration is due to her employees whom she described as “dedicated and bold.” She said that the District is as strong as ever. “After the general election in 2014, we only had 53 days to lay out a plan to have a government we can be proud of,” Bowser said. “We promised to deliver a fresh start and an ethical and transparent government. I have never seen the level of D.C. pride that I see today. . . . Crime is down and housing starts and economic development is up.”

The acting director of the District Department of Transportation, Jeff Marootian, said he is working on making the District a greener city and upgraded the city’s bus service, the Circulator, by $30 million. The District’s director of the Department of the Environment, Tommy Wells, proudly touted the city’s designation as the first LEED Platinum of its type in the world, meaning that many buildings in the District have green features, far ahead of others.

Wells talked about 2018 being “The Year of the Anacostia River”, with its goal of cleaning up the river and continuing to build on the District’s robust solar energy program. D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Brian Kenner said he is working on such issues as affordable housing, increasing tax revenue and bringing jobs to the city for residents.

“D.C. is growing in revenue,” Kenner said. “We have delivered 5,000 units of affordable housing and created 30,000 new jobs, mostly in the private sector. We should have 700,000 residents in the middle of this year and we are already larger than Vermont and Wyoming and will be larger than Alaska by the end of the year.”

On the education front, District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson said he was proud that algebra is being offered in all the middle schools, noting that the most academic progress is taking place at that level. Wilson said he doesn’t want District public school students to just show up. “I want our students to feel loved and challenged,” he said. “I want our students to be able to read by the second grade, be able to study abroad and have access to technology.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the District has one of the most comprehensive police-body camera programs in the country and there has been a 14 percent decrease in crime from 2014-2017. In 2017, homicides down by14 percent. . He thanked Bowser for investing in programs that would keep experienced police officers on the force longer instead of retiring.

Bowser said her success is based on hiring the right people and making good decisions. “I want to pass on a better city to the next mayor and cabinet,” she said.

Bowser said hosted a successful papal visit and has visited President Trump twice on behalf of the city. She said that trade missions to China and Cuba have been a success.

She hinted at plans on being around for “five years,” saying she expects to be re-elected. “I know that there are many challenges ahead,” she said. “I am asking for your support and prayers. I am ready to do my duty.”