Oprah Top of Mind for Trump

Satirically referred to as the tweeter-in-chief, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter yet again to belittle and challenge his one time friend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, to run against him in the 2020 presidential election.

Winfrey hosted a Feb. 19, CBS News “60 Minutes” special, moderating a discussion with panelists in Grand Rapids, Michigan about the national discourse and divide.

“One year into Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans remain divided, often unwilling to listen to what the other side has to say,” said Winfrey, according to a Fortune article.

She went on to ask provocative questions. “Polls are showing that respect for the United States is eroding around the world. Do you care what the world thinks of the United States?” Winfrey asked.

Given Trump’s penchant for stirring outrage, Winfrey asked, “There have been some members of Congress, including Republicans, questioning his stability and fitness for office. What do you think of that, and do you believe he has the temperament to be president?”

Winfrey even addressed Trump’s relation to women and sexual harassment, “Do you think the president is held to a different standard when it comes to this issue of sexual harassment?”

Trump took to Twitter to insult Winfrey in response.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” the president tweeted.

An outspoken opponent of many reporters and news outlets that he disagrees with, Trump criticized Winfrey’s line of questioning.

“The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” he said on Twitter.

The businessman and television personality turned 45th president challenged the media tycoon to run against him in the 2020 presidential election.

“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” he tweeted.

Many have suggested her recent Golden Globes speech addressing race, sexual harassment, presidential condemnation of the press and the current state of the country was a subtle hint for a 2020 presidential bid. Despite the overall positive response and social media hash tags in support of a presidential campaign in 2020, Winfrey has said she is not interested in running for office.

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit, it’s not my DNA,” she said to Ann Silvio, correspondent for “60 Minutes Overtime,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

While Trump is now challenging Winfrey to run against him, ironically, in 1999, when he was considering running on the Reform Party ticket, Trump told Larry King, he wanted the media magnate as his running mate.

“I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice,” Trump said. “If she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. She’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman,” he said to King almost 20 years ago.