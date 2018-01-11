Oprah2020 Praises All Women, Not Just Oprah

Phixavier Holmes, a Hyattsville, Md. resident, is not surprised about the excitement over the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for President in 2020 because the 35-year-old middle school counselor said excitement over Oprah is more about women than the billionaire talk show host turned TV executive.

In the last week, Winfrey’s speech, during Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards, has sparked reaction from across the country by thousands who saw the speech as a clarion moment for women that is swelling into a political movement that is about to challenge President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans in 2020.

“So, I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon,” Winfrey said, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

In a tweet, former Democratic National Committee chair and TV pundit Donna Brazil tweeted, “The best thing about Oprah running for President is that she can announce it by telling everybody to look under their seats.”

Even Ivanka Trump called Winfrey’s speech, “empowering and inspiring” on Twitter.

However Oprah’s best friend Gayle King said on CBS This Morning Jan. 9, “I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think she is intrigued by the idea, I do think that.” King downplayed the possibility of Oprah running for office. “I also know that after years of watching The Oprah Winfrey Show, you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it,” she said.

Even though political pundits, stars and even Trump’s daughter are praising Winfrey, Holmes said what is happening now says more about a movement than an individual.

“This is the continuation of last year,” said Holmes, referring to the Women’s March she attended in 2017, where a record number of women marched in Washington to let Trump know that they were not going anywhere in terms of standing up for themselves. “What you see is that eyes are being opened on the great impact that women have had in various aspects of society.”

Dorinda White, first vice president of the D.C. Federation of Democratic Women, said, “Many of us saw 2015 as the year of the woman when Hillary Clinton announced but the real year of the woman is this year and it is coming full circle in the form of moments, situations, truths and tweets that have led us to the maturing of this moment; it is all about timing.”

From the halls of Congress to the Hollywood hills, Holmes said that women are bringing more awareness to issues about how they are being treated in the workplace, but she does have concerns. “My concern is because it is bringing such a great awareness, it is forcing us to rely on basic skills of communications and everybody is being overly sensitive.”