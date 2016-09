The State Organizing for Action Symposium (OFA) is on September 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, Randallstown, Md. 21133. Invited panelist and speakers are coming to discuss issues such as voter registration. Refreshments and lunch will be provided by Colin’s Seafood and Grill. Contact Mildred Owens at [email protected] or call 410-521-4082 for more information.