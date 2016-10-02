Orioles Clinch Wild Card, Will Face Toronto in Single-Game Playoff

It’s official: the Baltimore Orioles are heading to the postseason.

The O’s locked up a Wild Card berth with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 2.

Heading into that last matchup with the Yankees, the Orioles had already secured at least the chance to play a tiebreaker game to determine the final Wild Card team. But their victory over the Yankees, coupled with the Detroit Tigers’ 1-0 loss to Atlanta the same afternoon, gave the Orioles the second Wild Card slot outright.

Kevin Gausman got the critical win against the Yankees, giving up two runs and eight hits in 7-1/3 innings of work. The Orioles generated just eight hits of their own, but switch-hitting catcher Matt Wieters homered from each side of the plate to drive in four runs.



Baltimore had hopes of also earning home field advantage for the one-game playoff between the two Wild Card teams, but the Toronto Blue Jays dashed those hopes by claiming a 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Because Toronto holds a 10-9 advantage over Baltimore in games between the two teams this season, the Orioles will travel to face the Blue Jays in the single-game play-in matchup on Oct. 4. The winner will advance to face the AL West champion Texas Rangers in the five-game American League Division Series.

