Outrage: Mother of 8 Gunned Down in Front of Children

A week after a mother of six and grandmother of two was gunned down in front of her home while her children watched Baltimore police still have no leads in the case.

On June 14, Charmaine Wilson was murdered in the 1700 block of Gertrude Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, Wilson was killed over a dispute involving the bullying of her son over a bike.

“It looks like a situation where an ongoing dispute was happening in this community between her and maybe her children and some other people, and some coward with a gun came back and shot her,” said police spokesman T.J. Smith on June 21 at news conference.

Officers found Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Just an hour before, at 9:30, before Wilson was killed, police responded to a call from her about the assault of her son when he confronted some neighborhood people about the theft of his younger siblings bike seat.

“The police were still investigating the call that they responded out here for when this incident occurred. The information that detectives, officers were given… was that a fight took place because some kids, or some young people, young men, took a bike seat off of her son’s bike. They tried to handle it like grown people do and just get the property back, and an incident takes place at a convenience store nearby, where one of her other children is assaulted.”

“The police come out for that incident and when the police go back to the convenience store to attempt to retrieve some video, they get a walk up that a shooting had taken place right down here and they get back and they find Ms. Charmane deceased,” said Smith.

Neighbors said the police were gone for no more than 10 minutes when Wilson was shot twice in front of her home.

According to family members, Wilson was trying to relocate because the neighborhood was not safe. Wilson called the Department of Housing and the Housing Authority numerous times in an unsuccessful attempt to get placed in new public housing. A representative for the Department of Housing told the AFRO that the agency was unable to release information about people the agency served. “They did this in such a reckless and egregious way because the police were just here,” said Smith.

“There is a murderer amongst us who is an absolutely monstrous human being who would shoot a mother basically in front of her family over a dispute,” he said.

Smith said the murder of Wilson should “outrage the entire community; the entire city.”

Monica Wilson, Charmaine’s daughter, spoke at the vigil held for her mother later the same week.

“It really is devastating to lose your mother right in your arms like that. It was just the worst feeling of my life.”

“I just want to see my mother one more time,” said Wilson. “I just want to touch her. I just want to tell her how much I lie her and miss her.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family but her daughter said no amount of money can bring her mother back.