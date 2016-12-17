Paid Internships with Maryland Department of the Environment

The Maryland Department of the Environment is now accepting applications for the 2017 Environmental Science Student Award and Internship Program.

The award recognizes high school juniors and seniors who have excelled in environmental science both inside and outside the classroom. The grand prize winner will receive a paid internship, valued at $3,000, at the Department of the Environment during the summer of 2017. The second-place winner will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250.

The deadline for nominations is April 3, 2017. Application forms and instructions are available on the Department’s website and may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to: Maryland Department of the Environment, Office of Human Resources, 1800 Washington Boulevard, 5th Floor, Baltimore MD 21230, Attention: Nadine Hailey.