Papa John’s Takes a Knee, Gets Replaced by Pizza Hut

Last year John Schnatter, then CEO of Papa John’s Pizza, ignited a national controversy when he said, “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders,” during an investor’s call.

Schnatter was referring to NFL players, most of whom are African American, who were kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. Colin Kaepernick began the practice and was subsequently unable to find employment in the league.

On Feb. 27 Papa John’s, which replaced Schnatter earlier this year with Steve Ritchie, announced it was ending the company’s sponsorship deal with the NFL. On Feb. 28 Pizza Hut said it was the new official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

On Twitter, Pizza Hut posted a short video announcement along with the words, “Hut, hut.”