On Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Topkick Martial Arts, located at 1025 Edwards Ferry Road, NE, is scheduled to host a gift drive for children between the ages of five and 12. The event will also give parents an opportunity to have a night out. The event is free, but a gift donation for the Best Kids mentoring group is requested. The event will also include games and activities. A pizza dinner will be provided. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.