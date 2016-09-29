Parents of Trayvon Martin Have Book Coming in January 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen fatally shot in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer, have a book coming out on Jan. 31.

Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday that it will release “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. The book, narrated alternately by the mother and father, will tell of Trayvon’s “life and struggles, his tragic death, and the transformative movement for justice” that he inspired, according to Spiegel & Grau, a Penguin Random House imprint. Martin’s parents also will share the “grief and confusion” they have endured and how they contended with an “indifferent system” as they struggled to make sense of what happened.