Parents of Trayvon Martin Have Book Coming in January 2017

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) /
0
15

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen fatally shot in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer, have a book coming out on Jan. 31.

In this April 11, 2012 file photo, Sybrina Fulton, left, and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, appear during an interview in Washington. Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, that it will release “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer. The book will be released in January. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
In this April 11, 2012 file photo, Sybrina Fulton, left, and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, appear during an interview in Washington. Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, that it will release “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer. The book will be released in January. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday that it will release “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. The book, narrated alternately by the mother and father, will tell of Trayvon’s “life and struggles, his tragic death, and the transformative movement for justice” that he inspired, according to Spiegel & Grau, a Penguin Random House imprint. Martin’s parents also will share the “grief and confusion” they have endured and how they contended with an “indifferent system” as they struggled to make sense of what happened.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS