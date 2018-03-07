Paris Jackson is Fed-Up with People Altering Her Complexion

Paris Jackson, daughter of legendary music icon, Michael Jackson, said she has had enough of fans changing her skin complexion to make it appear lighter or darker in photos.

“[I] appreciate everything y’all make for me, [I] enjoy every single edit [I] see. [But] please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. [And] please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed,” Jackson tweeted March 7.

When a commenter inquired about Jackson’s mentioning of looking ‘mixed’ she replied, “sometimes people say [I] ‘don’t look mixed enough to be bi-racial’,”.

Jackson’s father appeared significantly lighter over time than the brown-toned child star who led the Jackson 5, which he attributed to vitiligo, a condition that causes skin to lose its natural color. Throughout his adult life, many people accused the pop superstar of bleaching his skin, yet, after his death in 2009, the autopsy confirmed that he did have vitiligo, according to CNN.

“So some areas of the skin appear light and others appear dark,” said coroner, Dr. Christopher Rogers, in 2013 during the trial against concert promoter, AEG Live, to determine if they contributed to Jackson’s death because they hired Dr. Conrad Murray. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the case of Jackson’s death in 2011, but AEG Live was eventually found to be not liable.

While her father’s complexion was a hot topic during his lifetime, the 19-year-old Jackson’s tweet was a confession of previous struggles about her skin tone and a plea to put a stop to altering it images.

“[I] am what [I] am. [I’m] aware of what [I] look lie and [I’m] finally happy with it,” Jackson wrote.

Thousands of fans replied to Jackson’s demand to keep her skin tone as is. Many people were very supportive of Jackson’s request.

“[I’m] so sorry [Paris]. [I] have never understood why someone would want to chance some[one] else’s skin [color]. [It’s] really upsetting that you even have to point this out,” Jackson fan, Chanel Mercadante wrote on Twitter.

“[You’re] beautiful the way you were made! It’s so sad we live in a society where people have to edit things to satisfy their description of what is acceptable to fit into society or what they think society want to see. Never change, stand strong! [You’re] beautiful,” Lainee Cummings, wrote in reply to Jackson’s Wednesday morning tweet.