Patriots Pull off Greatest Super Bowl Comeback in History

Tom Brady passed for two touchdowns to help lead the New England Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas.

The win secured Brady’s fifth Super Bowl championship in seven tries, and capped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady is now the only quarterback in NFL history with five Super Bowl championships. Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck also became the winningest NFL championship head coach with five Super Bowl victories.

The Patriots trailed 28-3 in the third quarter. Brady even tossed an 86-yard interception in the second quarter that had made the score 21-0 at the time. But Brady and the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points, including a game-winning touchdown in overtime to steal the victory from Atlanta.

Atlanta controlled the game for all but half a quarter; at one point, the Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was 13-for-16 passing with a perfect 158.6 passer rating. But the Patriots turned the momentum in the fourth quarter and held the Falcons scoreless the rest of the way.

Brady finished 43-of-62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. New England running back James White had two touchdowns.

Ryan completed 17-of-23 passes for 284, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had 75 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.