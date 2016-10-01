Pennsylvania College Suspends Students over Blackface Video

READING, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania college says it has suspended two students over an online video showing a student in blackface lampooning the Black Lives Matter movement.

Albright College President Lex McMillan III said on the school’s Facebook page that the two students most directly involved have been suspended pending further investigation.

He said they were advised to leave campus immediately and remain available for communication with college officials.

McMillan said officials had learned that “multiple students of multiple races” had been involved in the video, which he called a “hurtful, offensive act.” He said earlier that the students who posted the Snapchat video had voluntarily come forward and had expressed remorse.

McMillan said officials would continue to review the facts to determine “the most appropriate sanctions.”