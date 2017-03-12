Perry Gives Poly 3A Title with 64-63 Win over Potomac

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — De’Vondre Perry made five free throws in the final minute and finished with a game-high 23 points as the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, High School (Poly) Engineers won its first state title, holding off Oxon Hill, Maryland’s Potomac High School (Potomac) Wolverines, 64-63, in the Maryland Class 3A boys championship game on Saturday.

Poly (22-7) only made the state final four once, losing in the semifinals four years ago.

The 6-foot-6 forward, who also had 16 rebounds, scored 14 in the first half as the Engineers held a 33-20 halftime lead. They stayed in control until the Prince George’s County school repeatedly rallied in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines cut the Engineers’ lead to one but Rahim Ali made a spinning jumper and then a lay-up that started an 8-0 run where Perry made four free throws as Poly took a 63-55 lead with 24.3 seconds left.

The Wolverines scored five in a row before Perry’s free throw with 10 seconds left made it 64-60. Gary Robertson of Potomac made a three-pointer with four seconds remaining but time ran out.

Ryle Burley led Potomac (18-7) with 16 points and 13 rebounds.