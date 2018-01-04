Philadelphia Has Woman Asst. City Solicitor

Sadie Alexander was born on Jan. 2, 1898. She was the first Black woman to receive a PhD. in the U.S. and the first to earn a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She was also the first Black woman to be appointed Assistant City Solicitor for Philadelphia, an event the AFRO put on the front page in 1928.

Feb. 25, 1928

PHILADELPHIA-Dr. Sadie Mosell-Alexander was sworn in Wednesday as assistant city solicitor.

She is the first outstanding appointee of Mayor Harry A. Mackey’s administration.

Dr. Alexander is the first woman associated with the road cases department which has to do with litigation brought by contractors and others for the opening and widening of streets, the condemnation of streets and contracts between the city and contractors for work on subways and other civic improvements.

John A. Sparks is the other race assistant solicitor. Dr. Alexander is a PhD. and LLB., from the University of Pennsylvania and owes her appointment to the support of Peter E. Smith and Mrs. Lena Trent-Gordon, 47th Ward Republican leaders.

Her husband is Raymond Pace Alexander, one of the leading trial lawyers in Philadelphia.