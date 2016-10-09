Philyaw Runs for 234 Yards But Howard Still Ripped by Monmouth

Howard University junior running back Anthony Philyaw scored three touchdowns and piled up more than 200 rushing yards, but the Bison were still routed by Monmouth University, 59-27, in a non-conference game on Oct. 8 in Washington, D.C.

Howard fell to 1-5 overall record, and is ranked seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Bison scored the game’s first points and led, 7-0, after Philyaw scored on a 39-yard touchdown run. But it was all Monmouth from that point forward as they scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-7 lead by the midway point of the second quarter.

Philyaw ran in another touchdown late in the second quarter, this time a 37-yarder. But Monmouth answered with a touchdown of its own and took a 31-14 lead into halftime.

Monmouth pushed the lead up to 52-14 in the third quarter before Philyaw scored his third touchdown run of the game. Philyaw finished with a career-high 234 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Monmouth delivered an impressive running performance, too. Running backs Michael Jolly and Ed Royd both had more than 100 yards on the ground with two touchdown runs each. Sophomore quarterback Cody Williams tossed two touchdown passes for Monmouth; he completed 17 of 20 passes.

Next: Howard will face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 15.