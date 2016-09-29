Plan Would Rename Boston Bridge for Sox Slugger Ortiz

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) /
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are moving to name a bridge in honor of retiring Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

In this June 1, 2016, photo, a hawker sells programs as fans walk across the Brookline Avenue Bridge from Kenmore Square to a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Massachusetts officials are moving to name the bridge in honor of retiring Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. The House has approved language in a supplemental budget that would rename the Brookline Avenue Bridge the David Ortiz (Big Papi) Bridge. The bridge spans the Massachusetts Turnpike near Fenway Park. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The House of Representatives has approved a supplemental budget that includes language that would rename the Brookline Avenue Bridge the David Ortiz (Big Papi) Bridge.

The bridge spans the Massachusetts Turnpike between Landsdowne Street and Newbury Street, near Fenway Park.

Ortiz is in his final season with the playoff-bound Red Sox.

Lawmakers say the honor would recognize his accomplishments on and off the field. They note his charitable work on behalf of children in New England and his native Dominican Republic and his efforts after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing to help the city heal.

The House passed the bill during an informal session on Thursday. The bill now goes to the Senate.

This story has been corrected to show the House passed the bill on Thursday, not Friday.

