Poetry’s Impact on Me

I’m a 16 year old girl. I attend City Neighbors, a small charter school in East Baltimore. As a junior taking seven classes, honors English is my favorite. This is my favorite because in this class I have my most creative thoughts without being judged.

Growing up in the city of Baltimore, I realized that it’s all about fitting in and making sure your face and name are known whether its a good thing or a bad thing. At least that’s what the majority of my peers seem to think. I disagree because people who think like that are small-minded.

At City Neighbors, I’ve learned a large number of how to skills. Things like reading poetry with emotion and a open mind. When I first experienced poetry I was intrigued. So I began to look for strategies, to become a better writer.

Then when I figured out that anyone can write a poem and it should come from within I tried to become a more emotional, observant and questioning writer. Once I started telling myself that if I try harder, I will be a better writer. Then decided that I wanted to become a journalist. I will do that by going to college and majoring in journalism.

I’ve encountered a few poems and they have all left me thinking. Some poems I have read are “Phenomenal Woman” “I Taught Myself To Live Simply” “Be Glad Your Nose Is On Your Face” “Othello” and “Much Ado About Nothing”. Out of all five of these poems only three poems are nationally known, but all five of these poems send a similiar message, with some of the same connections throughout them. Reflecting on these poems the link I made between the poems, is to love and appreciate what you have and do not take it for granted.

Although when I write poems it’s not meant to be easy or for me to have fun. I write because I want to escape. I enjoy writing poetry because it makes me feel different. I read poetry because it gives me another perspective.

One poem I’ve written is called I Am.

“I am whatever I say I say I am

If I weren’t, would I say I am”

There’s something special about me

That special thing is that I am me

I’m not just an ordinary

I’m more of an extraordinary

Who am I?

Let’s just call me a visionary”

Ziyah Laster attends City Neighbors High School in Baltimore. She is an intern in the Baltimore office of the AFRO.