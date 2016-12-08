Police Arrest Baltimore’s Public Enemy #1

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man recently announced as Public Enemy #1, wanted in the fatal stabbing of 73-year-old man.

Police indicated in a statement that Christopher Straham was arrested late Wednesday after police received tips about his location. Police say Straham stabbed the man to death on a street corner last week.

Straham faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

Police say Straham was identified by a community tip after police released surveillance video.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. They say he was from Hungary and they are still in the process of notifying his family.