Police: Black West Va. Teen Fatally Shot by White Man

Had BB gun in Waistband, Nothing in Hands

by: The Associated Press
/ (Photos/GoFundMe and The Charleston Police Department) /
0
9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) —A police detective has testified that a Black West Virginia teenager had a BB gun in his waistband but nothing in his hands when he was fatally shot by a White man, local reports said Friday.

15-year-old James Means (left) was shot Nov. 21 by 62-year-old William Pulliam (right). (Photos/GoFundMe and the Charleston Police Department)

Police say 15-year-old James Means was shot Nov. 21 by 62-year-old William Pulliam after they bumped into each other outside a Charleston store and twice exchanged words.

Pulliam, who faces a first-degree murder charge, said in a jailhouse interviews that he shot in self-defense after feeling threatened.

Media organizations report Charleston Police Det. Chris Lioi testified Thursday that Means had a BB gun in his waistband, though video footage showed nothing in his hands when he was shot.

Pulliam’s attorney Richard Holicker said neither he nor his client have seen the footage.

