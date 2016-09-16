Police Find Body of Teen Wanted in Stabbing Girl’s Death

by: The Associated Press
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of an 18-year-old Maryland man accused of fatally stabbing his 10-year-old sister and wounding his 13-year-old brother.

In this undated photo provided by the Anne Arundel County police Andres Rafael Quintana Garcia is shown. Authorities in Maryland found the body of Garcia, whom they say stabbed two young relatives at a Glen Burnie, Md., home, killing a young girl and wounding a teenage boy. Both children were taken to area hospitals. Police said the girl died and the boy is being treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening. (Anne Arundel County police via AP)

Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said by telephone and in a news release that searchers found the body of Andres Rafael Quintana Garcia about 11 a.m. Friday in an area with trees and brush near the family’s Glen Burnie home. He says the body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Frashure has said the younger siblings were stabbed Monday when a family dispute escalated. He says the girl died and her brother was released from a hospital Thursday.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia, but couldn’t find him for days.

