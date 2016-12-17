Police ID Man Killed by Officer, Don’t Reveal Officer’s Name

BALTIMORE (AP) — The man fatally shot by a Coppin State University police officer after firing at a car near campus was identified Friday, and Baltimore police released video of the shooting.

Lavar Douglas, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday night’s shooting, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference.

The video shows Douglas jumping out of a car that was being followed by the officer’s unmarked car, firing at a third vehicle behind them and then running back toward his car.

The part of the video showing the officer shooting Douglas is blacked out because it shows a death, Smith said. “There’s nothing more of value to show. It can only serve to upset family,” Smith said.

Douglas, who was Black, was not a student at Coppin, Smith said.

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Leonard Hamm, now the director of public safety for Coppin State University Police, said at the news conference that the officer who shot Douglas has been with the department for 14 months after a “lateral transfer from a metropolitan police department in Maryland.”

Hamm wouldn’t provide the officer’s name or race, citing the investigation. He said the officer is on administrative duty and hasn’t made a statement.