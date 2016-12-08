Police Investigating Racist Graffiti in Giants Player’s Home

MOONACHIE, N.J. (AP) — Police are investigating a break-in and racist graffiti scrawled on the wall at the New Jersey home of an injured New York Giants player.

Moonachie police Sgt. Richard Behrens tells The Record (http://bit.ly/2h0klFN) police are investigating the break-in at Nikita Whitlock’s home as a hate crime. Whitlock, who’s Black, showed the graffiti to reporters, including “KKK” and a swastika. The name “Trump” was also written on the wall in marker.

Whitlock is a fullback on the injured reserve list with a foot injury. He was suspended for 10 games without pay in September for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Police believe Whitlock’s home was broken into Tuesday night. Whitlock says there was also an attempted break-in three weeks ago.

Police are asking neighbors for any security camera video.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com