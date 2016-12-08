Police Investigating Racist Graffiti in Giants Player’s Home

by: The Associated Press
MOONACHIE, N.J. (AP) — Police are investigating a break-in and racist graffiti scrawled on the wall at the New Jersey home of an injured New York Giants player.

FILE - This is a 2016 file photo showing Nikita Whitlock of the New York Giants NFL football team. Police are investigating a break-in and racist graffiti scrawled on the wall at the New Jersey home of an injured New York Giants player. Moonachie police Sgt. Richard Behrens tells The Record police are investigating the break-in at Nikita Whitlock's home as a hate crime. Whitlock, who's black, showed the graffiti to reporters, including "KKK" and a swastika. The name "Trump" was also written on the wall in marker. (AP Photo/File)
Moonachie police Sgt. Richard Behrens tells The Record (http://bit.ly/2h0klFN) police are investigating the break-in at Nikita Whitlock’s home as a hate crime. Whitlock, who’s Black, showed the graffiti to reporters, including “KKK” and a swastika. The name “Trump” was also written on the wall in marker.

Whitlock is a fullback on the injured reserve list with a foot injury. He was suspended for 10 games without pay in September for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Police believe Whitlock’s home was broken into Tuesday night. Whitlock says there was also an attempted break-in three weeks ago.

Police are asking neighbors for any security camera video.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

