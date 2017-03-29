Police: Man Killed After Minor Crash

Police in Maryland say a man checking his car for damage after a minor crash in the Washington suburbs was fatally struck by another car.

Media outlets report that three cars were involved in a crash on southbound Route 301 in Upper Marlboro, Md. on the evening of March 28.

Prince George’s County Police say 79-year-old Collin King was hit when he got out of his car to check for damage. Police say King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the initial crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.