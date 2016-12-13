Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Gunman Near Baltimore’s Coppin Campus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Coppin State University police officer shot and killed a man who fired at a car driving near that Baltimore campus.

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the uniformed Coppin State officer was on patrol in an unmarked car Tuesday night when he saw a man leave the passenger side of a car in front of him and begin shooting at a car driving toward him.

Smith told a news conference at the site in northwest Baltimore that the university officer then shot the man before the two cars involved sped off. Smith says the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a gun was recovered. The officer wasn’t hurt.

Smith didn’t disclose the races of the suspect or the officer, adding the shooting is under investigation.