Police: Person of Interest in Baltimore Rapper “Lor Scoota” Watson’s Death Slain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a person of interest in the death of a beloved Baltimore rap star has been fatally shot.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2dTYH2I) that 22-year-old Cortez Mitchell was behind the wheel of a car Monday afternoon when he was shot several times. Smith says he was one of several people police were looking into in connection with 23-year-old rapper Tyriece “Lor Scoota” Watson’s slaying.

Watson was gunned down in broad daylight June 25 as he was leaving a peace rally in northeast Baltimore. Police said Watson’s killing was retaliatory.

Two weeks later, Watson’s manager, 24-year-old Trayvon Lee, was killed.