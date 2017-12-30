Police Release Video of Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Morgan Student

The Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) released video of two suspects in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Tobash on Dec. 27.

BPD has not made any additional updates on Tobash’s killing since Tuesday’s plea to the community for information that might identify the suspects. Tobash was killed 11 days ago.

Tobash, 19 at the time of his death, would have turned 20 Jan. 3. Having already graduated Baltimore Polytechnic and the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, Tobash was also a promising sophomore student at Morgan State University.

He was killed Dec. 18 during an attempted robbery outside a convenience store on the 3500 block of Pelham Ave., police said. Tobash may have become involved when he came upon a robbery already in progress. When the suspects proceeded to rob Tobash, police say the college student fought back and was killed during the struggle.

Tobash’s killing comes at the high water mark in violence in Baltimore. The city reported 343 homicides in the last year. The highest homicide count remains 353 in 1993, but with fewer and fewer residents in the city, 343 is the highest homicide rate per capita in city history.

A viewing was held for Tobash Dec. 29 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, located at 8728 Liberty Road, Morgan announced in a press release. And, he was interred the next day at the Huber Community Life Center, located at 5700 Loch Raven Blvd.