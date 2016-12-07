DID POLICE SHOOT SLEEPING HAMPTON?

Dec. 20, 1969

CHICAGO – At least four probes are to look into the disputed Dec. 4 predawn killings by police of Black Panthers Fred Hampton, 21, Illinois chairman, and Mark Clark, 22, downstate leader.

Nothing since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has so shaken moderate and militant blacks who have been joined by concerned white officials and groups in demanding investigations into the raid on a Westside apartment by officers assigned to Cook County State’s Atty, Edward V. Hanrahan.

Hanrahan says his 14 officers were fired upon first by Black Panthers when they sought to search the apartment, with a warrant, to confiscate weapons and ammunition found there.

The Black Panthers say police opened fire on them as part of a plot to assassinate and intimidate their members and their members and opened the shot-up apartment to the public so it could make up its own mind from which direction bullets were fired in the attack.

A shocker for the general public, which has been accustomed to routinely accepting police reports as true, came when an independent group of pathologists suggested that Hampton was shot at close range, possibly as he slept. This backed the Panthers view of the slayings.

The Afro-American Patrolmen’s League of Chicago, terming the police killings “obviously political assassinations,” launched its investigation with a bitter, terse statement that asked:

“If the idea was to confiscate weapons, why was tear gas not used instead of bullets?”

“If I was in a gunfight, I know I wouldn’t be shooting from a bed, and that’s where Hampton died,” a league spokesman said.

Six black Congressman, Charles C. Diggs Jr., Augustus Hawkins, John Conyers, Mrs. Shirley Chisholm, Louis Stokes and William Clay announced they would hold an unofficial hearing in Chicago on Saturday, Dec 20.

There was keen interest in the black community to see what cooperation these congressmen would get from Illinois officials in this sensitive case.

Congressman Diggs, of Detroit, chairman of the investigating team; said the congressmen were acting in response to a request from State Sen. Charles Drew, Richard Newhouse, and Issac Sims, members of an ad hoc committee investigating police harassment in black communities.

The Civil Rights Department of the Justice Department, headed by Asst. U.S. Atty. Gen. Jerris Leonard, who argued before the Supreme Court for a slowdown in school desegregation, announced in Washington it would make a preliminary investigation if any federal laws were violated by the police.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the National Urban League, led by Roy Wilkins and Whitney Young, respectively, were among organizations demanding a federal probe.

In Chicago it also was announced by County coroner Andrew J. Toman that a blue-ribbon coroner’s jury would be set up to look into the case.

Frank Greenberg, president of the Chicago Bar Association, had called for such a jury to present “full, honest disclosures in public” of the shootout.

There also were demands for probes by the U.S. Civil Rights Commision, the Senate Special Investigations Committee, the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights, the out-going Commission on Violence, and others.

Hanrahan, who has been rapped for having only whites at posts of authority in his office, also has been accused of misinforming the public as to what took place.

In a press conference last week, Hanrahan told newsmen his men used handguns only, in the raid.

Less than half an hour later, Sgt. Daniel Groth, who led the controversial raid, told newsmen the policemen carried two shotguns and a .45 caliber submachine gun.

Howard Saffold, a vice president of the patrolmen’s league, pointed out to newsmen that police last fall took a berserk gunman alive in the far Southside after he held them at bay for six hours with hand grenades and machine guns resulting in a charge of killing two policemen.

Dr. Ralph Abernathy head of the Southern Christian leadership Conference, said in Chicago where he went to attend the funeral services:

“There is a movement in this country to eliminate these young black men who are standing up against the power structure by giving them long terms in jail, others are being murdered and killed off.”

In San Francisco, the general counsel of the Black Panthers labeled as a “smokescreen” Wednesday an announcement of the Justice Department that it may investigate police crackdown on the militantants.

“That’s simply the start of a whitewash.. to give a halo to local police action in Chicago against the Panthers with the help of federal authorities,” said Charles Garry of San Francisco.

“I don’t know why they’re trying to kid. I guess it’s the silent majority.”

Garry also disputed a statement of the Justice Department that it has never had any policy of concerted activity with local police in order to harass any members of the Black Panther Party.

“There’s been FBI Agents in on every one of those arrests involving Black Panthers,” said Garry. “Nothing is done without the FBI being on it.”

“They have tapped telephone wires at all Black Panther headquarters and at the homes of all Black Panthers and their attorneys. All of their homes are being watched constantly.”

“The conduct of the Department of Justice is just as atrocious as any state or local police action,” added Garry.

Bobby Rush, deputy defense minister for the Illinois Panthers, said members involved in the shooting would agree to take lie detector test if their lawyers okayed it. Harahan said the police would do so if the Panthers did.

Four Panthers and two policemen were reportedly wounded in the raid.

Over the weekend it was learned that exiled Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver, in Algeria where he eventually went after leaving the U.Ss to avoid prosecution in a case involving a shootout with police April 6, 1968 in Oakland, has asked permission to return.

The State Department indicated he could request papers for a one-way trip to the United States.