Positive Black Folks in Action is scheduled to commemorate the 52nd Memorial of Malcolm X at the Shaw Neighborhood Library, 1630 7th Street, NW; on Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21. 1965. The event will include footage of the 1965 funeral procession of Malcolm X in New York; Audience testimonies; and Professor A. Peter Bailey, a founding member of The Organization of Afro-American Unity organized by Malcolm X, will display his memorabilia. The commemoration is free and open to the public.
Positive Black Folks in Action Commemorates Malcolm X Memorial
Shaw Neighborhood Library -- 1630 7th Street, NW
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Photo/Marion S. Trikosko [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons) /
