When Do President Trump’s Misrepresentations Become Too Much?

President Donald Trump has a bad habit of stretching the truth—too often, and mostly for his own glorification. Indeed it appears to happen so often that we are sadly wondering whether or not he is incapable of telling the truth.

He makes up scenarios in real time; he twists facts; he dodges legitimate questions from the media; and he concocts bizarre storylines to fit his problematic, racially-insensitive legislative agenda. And he never owns up to any of his mischaracterizations, fabrications –and bold-face lies.

Trump is not fit to be President of the United States and, frankly, we question his state of mind.

When does this madness end? All Americans – Democrats and Republicans – should be outraged by Trump’s childish, despicable and reckless behavior.

Trump’s lies have become fodder for late-night comedy routines while he turns America into the laughingstock of the world. But Trump is not just a careless carnival act, his lies have global implications and pose a danger to the security of the nation and the world. It’s not simply buffoonery, Trump’s lies and subsequent conduct could be considered criminal.

According to {The Washington Post}, Trump has made 488 false or misleading claims since he took office in January — an average of 4.9 claims a day.

He’s been crowned the “King of Whoppers” by social media sites and world leaders have openly questioned Trump’s facts.

Here’s a snapshot of Trump’s most outlandish lies:

Early in Trump’s presidency, he spoke of a crime-ridden America with a faltering economy, a place where urban America was in complete and utter peril.

A day later, Trump falsely denied that he had been feuding with the intelligence agencies, which days earlier he had compared to Nazi Germany’s.

Trump also bragged that his inaugural crowd was larger than Obama’s, and said his Electoral College majority was larger than those of any president since Ronald Reagan.

“You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Trump falsely claimed during his inauguration.

All lies.

Trump told congressional leaders that the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because between 3 million and 5 million votes were cast illegally and he called for a “major investigation into voter fraud.”

Trump again claimed there was widespread voter fraud during the November election, this time telling senators “thousands” of people were bussed in from Massachusetts to vote in New Hampshire.”

More lies.

In what was one of Trump’s boldest lies, the president claimed former President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York offices. There has been absolutely no proof of Trump’s allegations.

Trump also told a group of U.S. sheriffs – falsely — that the murder rate in the U.S. was the highest it’s been in “45 to 47 years.”

And at the GOP retreat on Jan. 26, Trump said that Philadelphia’s murder rate is “steady, I mean just terribly increasing.”

More lies. Actually, the homicide rate in Philadelphia and across the country is dropping.

Enough is enough.

When do the lies end? When will President Trump take ownership for his habitual lying? And what can Congress do to stop this insanity?

If we want to make America great again, then the reality of Trump’s incessant fabrication of real facts forces us to recognize that now is the time to salvage America’s integrity. The machinery of change must be cranked-up to resuscitate the White House by moving new tenants in—

Trump Must Go—NOW!

And that’s the truth.