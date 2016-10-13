Presidential Election 2016 and HBCU’s

Whether you go to or went to a historically Black college or university their future and state of affairs is meaningful to you. You probably agree with this statement, however, the question I’m asking is do either of the main party presidential candidates recognize the importance of HBCUs, care about their viability and have plans for their receipt of a fairer share of appropriations from the federal government?

Let me start by giving some thoughts on why HBCUs have been important to us since their beginnings with Cheyney University in 1837 and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania in 1854, and how they remain important to the prosperity of all Americans and African Americans in particular. In 2006 the National Center for Education Statistics reported that the 107 HBCUs at that time (now 104) had a $10.2 billion positive impact on our nation’s economy – something from which all Americans benefit. Even given reduced percentages of Blacks attending HBCUs since the integration of schools, the United Negro College Fund reports that HBCUs produce 70 percent of Black medical doctors and dentists, 50 percent of Black engineers and teachers and 35 percent of Black lawyers. Important as well is that a 2011 issue of The Journal of Interpersonal Violence cite that women at HBCUs are 4 percent less likely to suffer rape on an HBCU campus than women attending traditionally White colleges and universities.

Last week, I attended the retirement ceremony (with full military honors) of four-star Gen. Dennis Via, an HBCU (Virginia State) alum. It is not lost on me that during his retirement speech, he credited much of his success—including his marriage to his college sweetheart—to his experiences at his HBCU education at Virginia State University. Let it be known that Via last served our nation as commander of its largest industrial complex valued in excess of $60 billion, the US Army Materiel Command (AMC). Further, retired Black generals from numerous HBCUs now hold senior-most leadership positions in our nation, not to mention the many graduates of HBCUs who occupy places of great historical significance such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From my foxhole, it seems the nurturing care and quality of education at HBCUs seems to create some very special leaders.

Now, to the question of the wellbeing of these great institutions. Since Jimmy Carter in 1980 established the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, it seems the single most prevalent thread that runs through the demise of the 11 now-defunct HBCUs is financial failure. Statistics have been revealed by the commission that Black students suffer from disproportionately large student loans, requiring them to concentrate on paying the loans therefore making them less able to contribute to their institutions. As a result, alumni donations to HBCUs fall far below that of predominately White institutions. More troubling, however, is that in 2013 while Brown University received $3.2 billion in federal funds (ranking it the LOWEST recipient among “Ivy League” schools), Howard University received the most federal funds provided to any HBCU at a mere $586.1 million, according to Essence magazine. So who among the major party candidates is paying attention, sees the problem and has a plan to DO SOMETHING?

To my knowledge and after my research, candidate Donald Trump has not proposed any changes to help HBCU funding from the federal government; however, Hillary Clinton has proposed a program to provide $25 billion to HBCUs to enhance their programs and viability. From my foxhole, on the matter of the well-being of HBCUs and the recognition of their significance, she is my pick…I’m just sayin….

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Hawkins III (retired) is president and CEO of Hawkins Solutions International, a government relations and lobbying company. His last military assignment as a “two star” was director of the Human Resources Directorate for the Army worldwide and prior to that was deputy chief of public affairs for the Army, worldwide.