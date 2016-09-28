Press Release: Cardin Statement on Passing of Shimon Peres

September 28, 2016
 
Cardin Statement on Passing of Shimon Peres
 
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations,released the following statement Wednesday after Israel announced the passing of former president and prime minister Shimon Peres:
“I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Israel and to the family of Shimon Peres.
“As a member of the military, lawmaker, government minister, and national leader, Mr. Peres played a formative role in the creation and flourishing of Israel from its founding to today. Notably, he was engaged in the hard work of peace and for his efforts that contributed to the Oslo Accords, Peres was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.
“President Peres was a consummate statesman and patriot who loved his country and people deeply, and who will be greatly missed. I benefited immensely from his insight and perspective, and I will always cherish my memories with him.”

