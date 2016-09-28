Press Release: Comptroller’s Office to Hold Job Fairs in Baltimore City

Comptroller’s Office to Hold Job Fairs in Baltimore City

Job seekers can apply for customer service positions at expos in Park Heights, East Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (September 28, 2016) – The Comptroller of Maryland will hold two upcoming job fairs in Baltimore City to seek qualified applicants for vacant customer service positions that are essential to agency operations.

The job fairs will be held on:

Wednesday, October 26 Tuesday, November 15

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center Humanim Building (Former American Brewery)

4910 Park Heights Ave. 1701 North Gay St.

Baltimore, MD 21215 Baltimore, MD 21213

Agency personnel will answer questions from job seekers and accept applications at the fairs for both full-time positions and temporary positions for tax season. Prospective applicants attending the job fairs also may inquire and apply for supervisory positions and any other vacant position advertised.