The Priceless Gown Project-“Health, Wellness and Fitness”

The Priceless Gown Project returns to Baltimore for the 13th year to continue granting prom dresses for area high school Junior and Senior girls on March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards: 110 South Eutaw St., Baltimore, MD 21201. The Priceless Gown Project is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in Baltimore, MD in an effort to help young women attend their prom who would not ordinarily be able to finance the experience on their own. The Priceless Gown Project provides free prom dresses for hundreds of students in the MD and DC areas. Admission to the event is free and a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is suggested due to the limited quantity and sizes. The event takes place during Women’s History Month and the theme for this year’s event is “Health, Wellness and Fitness” where each young woman is encouraged to recognize the power, intellect and beauty within themselves to overcome obstacles, resolve issues and maintain a healthy lifestyle. To volunteer, donate a prom gown, jewelry or accessories view www.pricelessgownproject.com.