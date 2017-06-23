Prince George’s Co., Md. Native Markelle Fultz Tops Star-studded NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected former Washington University guard as the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22.

Philadelphia originally had the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, but traded up to take Fultz, swapping picks with the Boston Celtics. The 76ers felt they needed an elite guard in their back court to add to the plethora of young, talented forwards in their front court. According to the majority of pro basketball scouts, there was no better guard available in this year’s draft than Fultz.

At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 195 pounds, Fultz was an elite scorer and playmaker during his one year of college basketball. The 19-year-old native of Upper Marlboro, Md., who attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., averaged 23 points with six rebounds and six assists for the Huskies this season. He was the first freshman to average at least 20 points with five rebounds and five assists in more than 20 years.

Fultz also became the fifth native of Prince George’s County, Md. in the last 10 years to be taken among the top five picks of the NBA draft, joining Kevin Durant (2007), Michael Beasley (2008), Thomas Robinson (2012), and Victor Oladipo (2013).

“Once I heard my name called, it was like God calling me,” Fultz told ESPN after being drafted.

Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo described to reporters after the draft why Fultz was the right player to take with the top overall pick.

“He is multitalented in terms of his offensive skill set. He gets to the basket, he penetrates, he’s elusive, he can handle the ball,” Colangelo said. “It’s an opportunity that we feel, just basketball-wise, playing alongside [other young prospects like] Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Darion Saric, and many others, that it was the right player, the right piece to move this situation forward.

Lakers Get Their Ball

While Fultz went first overall, it was former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball who had all of Hoops Nation wondering where he would be drafted. Since he first announced that he was entering the draft, Ball repeatedly told reporters he wanted to play for his hometown team in L.A. His dad, Lavar, even went as far as “speaking it into existence” to the media every chance he had.

Perhaps the power of Lavar’s spoken word paid off, as the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo with the No. 2 overall pick. Most NBA pundits consider it a perfect fit, as the Lakers franchise was in desperate need of both an elite point guard and a star attraction. Undoubtedly, Lonzo offers both.

Most pro basketball experts consider Ball to be the best point guard to come out of the draft in years. He’s probably the purest passer to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003. Like James, Lonzo’s 6 foot 7 inch height enables him to see the court better than smaller guys who normally man the position. He also shoots very well and has outstanding athleticism that allows him to finish at the rim, as well as defend opponents on the wing.

But perhaps just as importantly, Lonzo brings the celebrity status that surrounds his family, orchestrated by his braggart father. Los Angeles is a city of superstars, and Lakers fans want their own superstars to root for when they attend games. The Ball family should fit right in.

Full List of 2017 NBA 1st Round Draftees: