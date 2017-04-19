Prince George’s County Association of Realtors Fun/Run/Walk 5k and Scholarship Presentation

The Prince George’s County Association of REALTORS®, the county’s leading advocate for real estate and private property rights, is presenting four Prince George’s County high school seniors with $2,500 college scholarships through the Association’s David Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund at a special “Fun Run/Walk” 5K event on April 22 at Marlboro Ridge Club House (Toll Brothers Subdivision), 11401 Marlboro Ridge Road from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The seniors receiving scholarships, include Tynetta Devine, planning to attend Trinity Washington University; Jacoby Hicks, planning to attend University of Maryland Baltimore; Jamiya Kirkland, planning to attend Howard University; and Jorden White, planning to attend North Carolina A&T State University. The Fund and its accompanying “Fun Run” are one of the Association’s premiere community service endeavors. The scholarships recognizes a student’s commitment to community service, based on the theme “How I Made A Difference In My Community”.