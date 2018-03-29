Prince George’s County Event Highlights Female Candidates

By Lauren Poteat, Special to the AFRO

Closing out Women’s History Month, Prince George’s County residents had the opportunity to “Meet and Greet” the female candidates running for political seats in the area.

Karen McConnell-Jones, CEO and president of Class Act Productions, a community based organization, serving Prince George’s County and the surrounding metropolitan area, hosted curious residents, press, and hot button candidates at her home for the Meet and Greet on March 24. Some of the candidates in attendance included Belinda Queen, who is running for School Board District 25, Aisha Braveboy, who is running for Prince George’s County State’s Attorney seat and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, who is currently running for county executive.

“I believe my experience in the private and public sector and of course in congress, really puts me in the right position at this time for Prince George’s County, so that we can really focus on innovation, development, education, and accountability for all of our citizens,” Edwards told the AFRO. “I’m excited and like I say, ‘I’m not really running against any of the other candidates, I’m running for Prince George’s County.’”

Maryland’s last gubernatorial primary election was deemed as one of the lowest turnouts in Prince George’s County, where a reported 38.03 percent of residents voted.

Out of that 38 percent, despite still being less likely to hold public office, 65 percent of the voters were women.

In an attempt to combat this, Wala Blegay, the only female candidate running for State Delegate District 25, hopes to rectify this, while spearheading education.

“Historically District 25 has always had female candidates running and holding office and this year my goal is to reinstate that vision,” Blegay told the AFRO.

Inspired by her personal experiences, as a young Liberian immigrant learning ways of the United States to a respected lawyer, Blegay hopes to make a difference in the lives others considering the opportunities that led to her success.

“I came to this country as an immigrant from West Africa when I was very small,” Blegay said. “So I know what it is to have to fight and work hard and one of the main platforms that I wish to propel is education. For me education served as the great equalizer and allowed me many opportunities, even just down to being able to live in certain sections of the county, that I probably never would have been able to do, without it.”

While women’s rights and the bolstering of the community are important to Blegay, an outspoken activist, education is still top priority.

“Yes, my platform does focus a lot on womanhood, but it also focuses on community, business development and most importantly, education.”